Barack and Michelle Obama have acquired the 9/11-themed movie Worth, starring Michael Keaton, through their High Ground production company in partnership with Netflix, which will stream the movie later this year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Worth, which debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to generally positive reviews, is based on Kenneth Feinberg’s non-fiction book What Is Life Worth, which details the labyrinthine process of awarding compensation to the families of victims. Michael Keaton plays Feinberg, the attorney who leads the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

The movie co-stars Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, and Tate Donovan. Netflix said in press release that it will release the movie in September to mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

Last year, Michael Keaton formally endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency, calling the candidate “Authentic Joe” in a video for the Biden campaign. The actor has used his Twitter platform to repeatedly praise the Obama-Biden administration and attack Donald Trump.

The acquisition is the latest high-profile project from the Obamas and Netflix. The former first couple signed a lucrative deal with the streamer in 2018 under which they have produced documentaries as well as scripted shows and movies.

Among the Obamas’ recently announced Netflix projects is the movie Exit West, which tells a refugee-themed story through the eyes of a fictional couple who escape their impoverished surroundings by using magic portals to travel to the West.

The former first couple are also producing a comedy series for Netflix that is loosely based on Michael Lewis’ anti-Trump book The Fifth Risk, which attempts to portray the early days of the Trump presidency as chaotic and disorganized.

