Reuters relates the news from Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “U.S.’s Blinken: ‘The path to diplomacy is open right now’ with Iran.” I infer that talks with the mullahs are underway in some form. Whether or not that is the case, the Biden administration is embarrassingly eager to make nice with the genocidal madmen running the Iranian regime.

The gentleman from Madame Tussauds has appointed an impressive roster of knaves and fools to execute on the policy of appeasement that had such a promising start in the Obama administration. What part of “Death to America” don’t they understand?

Alone among the presidents of major Jewish organizations, Mort Klein of the Zionist Organization of America observes that the president is wearing no clothes, so to speak. Dominic Green reports Klein’s comments in the Spectator USA column on Biden’s anti-Israel team:

The new secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, has “publicly said the IRGC, the Iranian terror group, should never have been put on [the State Department’s] terror list, because that would ‘provoke’ Iran.’ Robert Malley, the chief negotiator of the Iran Deal, is a “public, unabashed supporter of the mullahs, an unabashed supporter of Hamas.” Not forgetting lesser luminaries like Maher Bitar, who used to be on the board of the racist Students for Justice in Palestine and is now the NSC’s senior director for intelligence programs. Or Hady Amr, who used to be national coordinator of the anti-Israel Middle East Justice Network, has written of being ‘inspired’ by the Palestinian intifada, and threatened vengeance after Israel assassinated a Hamas leader. Amr is now deputy assistant secretary of state for Israel-Palestine. Klein alleges that the other Jewish organizations are covering for the Biden administration’s radicalism by calling its appointments “centrists.” This, he says, is “ridiculous.” “I talked yesterday to a major Jewish leader,” Klein told me on Monday. “He said, ‘Mort, I talked to some of these people [in the Biden administration]. Don’t worry, everything’s going to be fine.’ I said, ‘I’m as confident in that as an oncologist saying you have pancreatic cancer but don’t worry, it’ll be alright.’”

The considerations governing the “diplomacy” of major Jewish organizations may or may not be of general interest, but Klein’s observations have the advantage of truth going for them. The fairy tale of “The emperor’s new clothes” obtains here.

