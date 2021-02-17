https://hannity.com/media-room/orourke-returns-beto-says-texas-nearly-a-failed-state-because-of-republican-leadership/

BETO ABROAD: Failing Beto O’Rourke Speaks with Migrants in MEXICO, Meets with Refugees

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.01.19

Former Texas Representative and failing 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke spoke with supporters in Mexico over the weekend; meeting with rejected asylum-seekers hoping to enter the United States.

“According to a pool report put out by the O’Rourke campaign, the candidate spoke to a group of asylum seekers in Spanish for about 15 minutes at a restaurant in Ciudad Juarez, across the Rio Grande from O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso. The candidate then traveled to a shelter for migrants run by the Catholic Church, where he met around a table with migrants from El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala who told of being denied entry into the U.S. and returned to the Mexican border city while their asylum claims were being processed,” reports Fox News.

“Sunday’s visit represented a bid by O’Rourke to re-establish his credentials on the immigration issue after clashing with fellow Texan Julian Castro during Wednesday’s first presidential primary debate in Miami. Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary and mayor of San Antonio, chided the ex-congressman for not being willing to fully decriminalize illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border,” adds Fox.

Left-wing presidential candidate Julian Castro apparently forgot the previous two-nights of Democratic debates; telling MSNBC that “nobody has called for open borders” and labeling the issue a “right-wing talking point.”

“Nobody has called for open borders. That’s just a right-wing talking point,” said Castro hours after the debate.

Julián Castro: “Nobody has called for open borders. That’s just a right-wing talking point.” pic.twitter.com/Lc1G3k9Qu4 — The Hill (@thehill) June 28, 2019

Nearly all Democratic presidential candidates supported the idea of “decriminalizing” illegal border crossings into the United States in recent days, as well as full healthcare coverage for the nation’s undocumented workers and their families.

“All of the candidates — including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg — raised their hands when asked by an NBC moderator if they would support a health care plan that would cover undocumented immigrants,” reports the New York Post.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1144419410729242625

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!” posted the President on Twitter during his G-20 summit in Japan.

Elizabeth Warren made a similar pledge during the Democrats’ first debate; saying she supports banning private health insurance programs for all Americans.

“Who here would abolish private health insurance in favor of a government run plan?” asked MSNBC’s Lester Holt. “Just a show of hands.”

Warren was quick to support the massive entitlement program.

“I’m with Bernie on Medicare for All. Let me tell you why. I spent a big chunk of my life studying why families go broke. One of the number one reasons is the cost of healthcare… That leaves families with rising premiums and rising co-pays,” said Warren.

“Medicare for All solves that problem. I understand there are a lot of politicians who say it’s not possible… What they’re really telling you is they just don’t want to fight for it. Healthcare is a basic human right,” she added.