Is it any wonder that Symone D. Sanders can’t answer a simple question about reopening schools when her boss can’t do it, either?
Check out what happens when Kamala Harris is asked about the issue:
.@VP Harris stammers incoherently when confronted w/ the Biden Admin’s shifting standards on school openings pic.twitter.com/RhG5qqMuOe
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2021
Let Kamala Harris be clear … as mud.
Watch Harris’ entire trainwreck-of-an-exchange on schools. She basically admits they have no plan whatsoever, aside from overruling the CDC on teacher vaccines.
Her new goal: “open as many as possible”
Props to @SavannahGuthrie for not letting her boilerplate her way out. pic.twitter.com/0ecW0NunGe
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris, ladies and gentlemen.
— Bryce (@bryce8675309) February 17, 2021
We feel like we need a translator or something.
Good lord. Whomever signed her up and failed to prepare her for this should be fired. https://t.co/Bkj5EMq80Y
— Paul (@MolsonKicksButt) February 17, 2021
So basically she said nothing except reiterating the fact that kids need to be in school. She didn’t clarify when, or if there’s even a plan. She just smiles and says you know savannah, it’s about the kids. Lib talking point, lib talking point, lib talking point. Never an answer https://t.co/Xl6WUSRRkx
— doc (@ifixspinz) February 17, 2021
Our goal is to have a goal that is consistent with our goals and should never conflict with our goals so we can achieve our goals
— FWO lives (@ldunn723) February 17, 2021
Also known as:
Word salad
— Tomchan (@tcm08011) February 17, 2021
Tastes like bullsh*t to us.
It’s hard to defend an incoherent policy. https://t.co/ScfpwgY2xO
— Will Truman (@trumwill) February 17, 2021
Guys, just admit you’re not following the science https://t.co/JvjWPzMHAr
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 17, 2021
I love how bad she is at this
— J man Favs (@FavreauJawn) February 17, 2021