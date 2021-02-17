https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/party-of-science-baby-kamala-harris-bottoms-out-when-asked-about-biden-administrations-bottom-line-on-schools-reopening-video/

Is it any wonder that Symone D. Sanders can’t answer a simple question about reopening schools when her boss can’t do it, either?

Check out what happens when Kamala Harris is asked about the issue:

Let Kamala Harris be clear … as mud.

Vice President Kamala Harris, ladies and gentlemen.

We feel like we need a translator or something.

Also known as:

Tastes like bullsh*t to us.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...