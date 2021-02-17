https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/pigford-2-0-radical-leftist-raphael-warnock-introduces-plan-give-5-billion-black-farmers-due-effects-coronavirus/

More than 92,000 blacks signed up for reparations from the Obama USDA after the Pigford case was extended in 2010.

That turned out to be five times the number of blacks who were actually farming during the time period in question and would possibly qualify for the reparations.

Pigford v. Glickman was a class action lawsuit against the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), alleging racial discrimination in its allocation of farm loans and assistance between 1983 and 1997. The lawsuit ended with a settlement in which the U.S. government agreed to pay African American farmers $50,000 each if they had attempted to get USDA help but failed. To date, more than $1 billion was paid or credited to the farmers under the settlement’s consent decree. Democrats then fought to add another $1.2 billion to the money pot and continue with the reparations.

Conservative Representatives Michele Bachmann (R-MN), Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and Steve King (R-IA) called on the Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate the Pigford Scandal back in 2010.

According to Breitbart, the Pigford scheme remains one of the largest, most blatant frauds in Amercan history. The story has been ignored, for the most part, by the mainstream media. This is despite proof uncovered by Breitbart News that the original lawsuit on behalf of a few hundred black farmers who suffered discrimination by the USDA was hijacked by lawyers and politicians as a scam to pay tens of thousands of people who claim they “attempted to farm.”

This week Marxist anti-American Senator Raphael Warnock and Senator Cory Booker (Spartacus) introduced plans to pay $5 billion to black farmers due to the coronavirus.

Zero for white farmers and $5 billion for black farmers. It’s a very good time to be a black farmer.

Politico reported:

Two bills were introduced in the Senate on Monday aimed at boosting the growing push for equity and diversity within food and agriculture policy and politics. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) reintroduced his Justice for Black Farmers Act to address discrimination and injustices to Black farmers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) introduced the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act that would provide $5 billion to farmers of color. Warnock said he hopes to get his bill included in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package moving through Congress. Booker and Warnock, new members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, are co-sponsors of each other’s bills. Warnock’s bill has already garnered support from fellow new member Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and Senate Ag Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.). Other co-sponsors for Booker’s bill includes Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.).

