Former President Donald Trump’s approval rating among Republicans remains very high following his acquittal in his second impeachment trial, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has seen his support fall in the latest poll from The Economist and YouGov.

Trump holds almost universal support among members of the GOP, while McConnell is disliked by about half of registered Republicans.

87% view Trump favorably.

12% view Trump unfavorably.

36% view McConnell favorably.

51% view McConnell unfavorably.

The poll was conducted after the end of Trump’s second impeachment trial, but before he issued a statement ripping the Senate GOP leader as “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack,” after McConnell said that the former president was “practically and morally responsible,” for the Capitol riot last month.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

The YouGov/Economist poll surveyed 1,306 registered voters from February 6 and 9 with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

