As we told you last night, President Joe Biden falsely stated at a town hall in Wisconsin that there was no vaccine when he came into office.

Biden says there was no vaccine when he came into office. That is abjectly FALSE. President Trump brought about the fastest vaccine for a novel pathogen in history. How does Joe get away with this? pic.twitter.com/OcFeVbQ3At — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

But his “rapid response team” — the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler and CNN’s Daniel Dale — was quick to explain what he *really* meant:

Rapid response team activated pic.twitter.com/ociZ64X8lJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 17, 2021

Kessler called it a “verbal stumble” and just a “typical Biden gaffe”

It was a verbal stumble, a typical Biden gaffe, as he had already mentioned 50 million doses being available when he took office. Ex Trump officials should especially cool the outrage meter, as it just looks silly. https://t.co/HFjH01lXgH — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 17, 2021

Thankfully, we have expert fact-checkers to make this determination:

honest question: how do you determine what’s a verbal stumble and what’s not? — ProudGrifter💰 (@hotkarlhungus) February 17, 2021

You see, “it depends in part on whether he spoke correctly about vaccine availability elsewhere in the interview”:

It depends in part on whether he spoke correctly about vaccine availability elsewhere in the interview. People screw up on live television. Biden with his stutter especially does so. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 17, 2021

Let’s face it: There’s just a different standard with the current president:

CNN’s Dale also went this route:

Biden had said just prior that there were “only” 50 million vaccine doses when he took office. I’m looking into that claim (and a bunch of other claims Biden made tonight), but he clearly wasn’t trying to claim the vaccine did not exist at all under Trump. https://t.co/2EtKDWyR7o — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 17, 2021

Again, they’re bending over backward to put President Biden in the best light possible:

FFS this guy will do anything and everything he can to kiss up to Biden. Besides, Dale actually trying to fact-check the Biden White House would lead to what I have no doubt would be a stern talking to by Zucker. https://t.co/09EOsAkWgp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 17, 2021

Exit question: Can either Kessler or Dale explain what the president meant when he said minorities don’t know how to use the internet to make vaccine appointments?

“Minorities… don’t know how to use, know how to get online.”@JoeBiden is perpetuating a racist trope that minorities don’t know how to use the internet.#BidenTownhall pic.twitter.com/hsVuC02PdC — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) February 17, 2021

