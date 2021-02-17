https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-kamala-blathers-incessantly-refuses-to-condemn-teachers-unions/
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden freezes ICE… Suspends 85% of criminal deportations…
January 22, 2021
Police horses make a break for it on Brooklyn streets…
February 12, 2021
Even the AP is going after Newsom…
January 22, 2021
JFK would mock this impeachment…
February 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy