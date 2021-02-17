https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/president-trump-right-mcconnells-family-knee-deep-china-no-business-leading-republican-party-senate/

President Trump is right – Mitch McConnell and his family have serious conflicts of interest based on their dealings with China alone.

Yesterday, President Trump responded to Senator McConnell’s recent outlandish attacks on President Trump. McConnell said all sorts of things since the election, showing he is more on the side of the corrupt and evil Democrats than on the side of Trump voters and working Americans.

The President had enough and hit back at the outspoken Senate Minority leader:

The President, who had his landslide election victory stolen by crooked Democrats, shared this in particular about McConnell’s ties with China:

President Trump is right. McConnell’s family is knee-deep in China. World Tribune reported in 2018:

“In a panic” following the election victory of Donald Trump, China appointed the sister-in-law of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to the Bank of China’s board of directors, the author of a new book on the monetizing of political influence said. Angela Chao was named to the Bank of China’s board of directors just 10 days after Trump’s victory, said Peter Schweizer, author of “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends”. Chao and McConnell’s father-in-law, James Chao, also sit on the board of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation which is the largest defense contractor in China. “So when [Donald Trump] gets elected in 2016, China is in a panic. So one of the things that happens is, they appoint, really, the first American, or only the second foreigner to the Bank of China,” Schweizer said on the April 23 edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight. “Now, the Bank of China is government-run, government-controlled, is sort of the backbone of the Chinese government’s economic diplomacy around the world. Ten days after Donald Trump is elected, they put Elaine Chao’s sister – Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law – on the board of directors of the fourth largest bank in the world, which is run by the Chinese communist government. It’s a shocking development, and, again, unprecedented in American history that you would have senior political leaders have immediate family members that are sitting on the board of foreign government-owned businesses.” Schweizer noted: “So Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, his wife Elaine Chao, who’s the transportation secretary in the Trump administration, her family has deep economic and financial ties to the Chinese government itself. They are in the shipping business, and they own something called the Foremost Group, and really, in 1993, Mitch McConnell, as a senator, travels to China with his father-in-law, James Chao, as guests of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation.”

The Bank of China has a huge building in the heart of Hong Kong known for its iconic lights at night:

President Trump is absolutely correct again. Mitch McConnell has no business being the head of the Republican Party in the Senate. He is manipulative and shows absolutely no concern for the American people.

