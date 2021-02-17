https://nationalfile.com/breaking-trump-bashes-mcconnell-on-newsmax-says-he-should-bash-democrats-not-fellow-republicans/

President Donald Trump broke his post-presidency silence to join Greg Kelly on Newsmax in a media blitz that also includes Fox News and OAN, and used the opportunity to slam Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s “soft” leadership.

“The Republicans are soft, they only hit their own, like Mitch, they hit their own,” said President Trump, redirecting a conversation about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to discuss the weak Republican leadership.

“If he spent the same time hitting Schumer and Biden, the Republicans would be much better off, I can tell you.”

President Trump slams Mitch McConnell, saying if he spent as much time attacking Democrats as he does members of his own party, the Republicans would be much better off. pic.twitter.com/bn7mdW6d9Y — National File (@NationalFile) February 18, 2021

This comes one day after President Trump released a damning statement attacking McConnell’s failed leadership, and calling him a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.” National File reported:

The statement continues, “My only regret is that McConnell ‘begged’ for my strong support and endorsement before the great people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, and I gave it to him. He went from one point down to 20 points up, and won. How quickly he forgets. Without my endorsement, McConnell would have lost, and lost badly. Now, his numbers are lower than ever before, he is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country.” “Likewise, McConnell has no credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings,” President Trump says in reference to National File’s earlier reporting. He does nothing on this tremendous economic and military threat.” “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” President Trump says. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

This also comes on the heels of a Kentucky county’s Republican Party demanding McConnell resign from his leadership roles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

