President Trump reacted to the death of conservative icon Rush Limbaugh.

Rush Limbaugh passed away at the age of 70 on Wednesday following a long bout with lung cancer.

Rush Limbaugh’s lovely wife Kathryn made the announcement today on his radio show.

President Trump called in to Fox News Wednesday and praised Rush Limbaugh for being a conservative trailblazer.

Trump said he spoke to Rush a few days ago.

