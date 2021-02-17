https://nationalfile.com/breaking-trump-says-twitter-has-become-very-boring-after-banning-him-reveals-parler-was-begging-him-to-join/

President Donald appeared on Newsmax TV Wednesday night to discuss the passing of his friend and conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh, as well as various other issues related to his tenure in the presidency. Trump did not mince words when talking about his Twitter ban, stating that the platform “has become very boring.”

“They wanted me very much on Parler, you know they had a phony report that the man who was in there didn’t, I mean just the opposite, they really wanted me on Parler,” President Trump said.

Parler’s ex-CEO John Matze has claimed that he didn’t want to work with President Trump because he thought the latter would “bully” people in unspecified ways.

Regarding his Twitter ban, President Trump said, “If you look at what’s going on with Twitter, I understand it’s become very boring, and millions of people are leaving, they’re leaving it because it’s not the same, and I can understand that.”

President Trump went on to discuss various other issues, such as the passing of his friend and talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh.

A statement by President Trump on Limbaugh’s legacy was released earlier today:

“The great Rush Limbaugh has passed away to a better place, free from physical pain and hostility,” wrote President Trump. “His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced.” “Rush was a patriot, a defender of liberty, and someone who believed in all of the greatness our Country stands for,” President Trump added. “Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans – a guiding light with the ability to see the truth and paint vivid pictures over the airwaves.” “Melania and I express our deepest condolences to his wonderful wife, Kathryn, his family, and all of his dedicated fans. He will be missed greatly.”

President Trump stated in Wednesday’s Newsmax interview that he called Limbaugh “The Bull” on the golf course because of the talk show host’s prodigious strength.

