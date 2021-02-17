https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/president-trump-will-join-sean-hannity-tonight-first-major-interview-since-failed-impeachment/

President Trump will join Sean Hannity tonight at 9 PM Eastern in his first interview since the failed impeachment last weekend.

This also comes on the day of Rush Limbaugh’s passing.

INBOX: FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity to Interview Former President Donald Trump Tonight — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 17, 2021

There will be plenty to talk about.

This was such a great moment. Rest in Peace, Rush. pic.twitter.com/BOl1aIkgQU — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) February 17, 2021

