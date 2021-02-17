https://thelibertyloft.com/press-sec-biden-considering-using-executive-action-for-gun-control/

Charlotte, NC — During the White House press briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden has a wide array of methods to accomplish his goals on gun control. When specifically asked about executive action, she said that she could not say what the next steps looked like but confirmed all options are on the table.

Psaki also said that Joe Biden was committed to enacting some form of gun reform during his term in office. She said that he has taken on the NRA multiple times and is committed to doing something to address gun violence in the US. Biden made gun control a theme of his campaign and looks to follow up on that promise now that he is in office.

Psaki’s comments on the executive order can be viewed in the video below.

Biden has issued statements in recent days calling on Congress to act. On the anniversary of the Parkland shooting, he requested that Congress ban so-called assault weapons and enact other common-sense measures.

While no gun law package has been proposed by the administration, several have been proposed by Democrats in Congress. Many of them are radical proposals that would cripple the Second Amendment for US citizens.

