By Cameron Kerkes

Daily Caller News Foundation

A prep school principal in New York sent white parents of students in grades 6-12 a graphic calling on them to become “white traitors” and ultimately “white abolitionists,” according to tweets from critical-race-theory skeptic Christopher Rufo.

The correspondence sent to white parents at East Side Community School is a “tool for action,” helping white people to gauge their status in “white identity” beginning at “white supremacist” and ultimately reaching “white abolition,” where one strives to “change institutions, dismantle whiteness, and not allow whiteness to reassert itself,” according to Rufo’s tweet.

SCOOP: The principal of East Side Community School in New York sent white parents this “tool for action,” which tells them they must become “white traitors” and then advocate for full “white abolition.” This is the new language of public education. pic.twitter.com/0XA3xUpcuT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 15, 2021

Principal Mark Federman forwarded the curriculum authored by Barnor Hesse, a Northwestern University professor of African American studies, political science, and sociology, who teaches classes such as “Unsettling Whiteness” according to The College Fix. Hesse set his Twitter to private mode after drawing negative attention for criticizing whiteness and calling for an all-black liberation, according to The Federalist.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to multiple administrators at the prep school, all of whom read the DCNF’s email request for comment, but did not reply. The DCNF reached Principal Federman on a phone call, who refused to comment on the situation and said, “Thank you for your call, have a nice day,” before hanging up.

The graphic was produced and shared on Instagram by Slow Factory Foundation, a non-profit with the goal of “building anti-racist community and growing climate-positive global movements.”

The group has received donations for events such as “Study Hall” from large corporations such as Tesla, YouTube, TED, and Adidas among others, according to The Federalist. The Study Hall event is described as “an education initiative focused on climate & culture, using fashion as a medium for social & environmental change.”

The group’s official Instagram page also includes a photo asking for a co-conspirator to “burn the settler colonial state.”

