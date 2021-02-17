https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/psaki-says-coal-natural-gas-not-frozen-wind-turbines-caused-power-grid-failure-texas-cold-snap-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said coal and natural gas – NOT frozen wind turbines – caused the power grid failure in this week’s Texas cold snap.

Texas got hit with a rare cold snap that spanned to the southern part of the state and the power grids gave out.

Power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) early on Monday morning.

Millions of Texans went without electricity for days.

Temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s around Houston with wind chills near zero.

According to state authorities, nearly half of the wind turbines in Texas froze, hurting the power supplies.

Millions of Texans suffered blackouts partly due to the frozen wind turbines.

Psaki said reports suggesting renewables caused the power grid failure in Texas are inaccurate, rather it was renewables that came in to save the day.

“Numerous reports show that it was failure in coal and natural gas that contributed to the state’s power shortages,” Psaki said.

