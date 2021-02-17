https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/radio-superstar-rush-limbaugh-dies-lung-cancer-age-70/

PALM BEACH, Florida — Radio superstar Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday morning of advanced lung cancer at the age of 70.

The announcement came from his wife Kathryn during the opening segment of the broadcaster’s national program.

“It is with profound sadness that I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” Mrs. Limbaugh said.

“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time,” she continued.

His “Excellence in Broadcasting” network aired sounds clips of Rush Limbaugh himself, referring to the day he would pass away.

“The day is gonna come when I’m not gonna be able to do this,” Rush said in one clip. “Even when the day comes, I’d like to be here. I have this sense of needing to show my appreciation for all that you have done and meant to me.”

Kathryn praised her husband as an “irreplaceable, remarkable talent.”

“Rush was an extraordinary man, a gentle giant, quick-witted,” she explained, “the hardest working person I know … He was polite and respectful to everyone he met.”

“From today on there will be a tremendous void ion our lives and, of course, in our country.”

“Rush often stood up and took arrows on his own because he knew it was the right thing to do.”

“Rush gave us hope that through hard work and determination we can be our best.”

“On behalf of the Limbaugh family, I would personally like to thank each and everyone of you who prayed for Rush and inspired him to keep going. … He loved you and he loved this radio program with every part of his being.”

“In Rush’s honor, may we all continue Rush’s mission in our individual lives and communities. … I know all of you listening are terribly sad. We all are. I’m terribly sorry to have to deliver this news to you. God bless you, Rush, and God bless our country,” Kathryn concluded.

“We have lost a titan. Sad to note but there is no one who can fill his shoes,” said Catholic League president Bill Donohue. “No talk-show host, on radio or TV – liberal or conservative – has ever had as much public impact as Rush Limbaugh. His voice was a gift from God and his daily presentations and musings were classic. He did not need prepared scripts: his commentary was fluid, coherent and persuasive. Indeed, he captivated his audience in a way no one else ever has.”

Limbaugh was diagnosed in January 2020 with advanced lung cancer. A few weeks later he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump.

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” went live in 1988 and has earned a long list of honors, including five times when Limbaugh was given the National Association of Broadcasters’ Marconi Award for “Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting.”

He’s also a New York Times No. 1 best-selling author and member of both the Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

He’s been a leader in conservative politics since his show started, and Fox News described him as “one of the most influential media members of the past 50 years.”

It was during his program’s last broadcast of 2020 that an emotional Limbaugh expressed gratitude to God, his family and his listeners.

“You don’t have any idea how … ” he said, pausing to hold back tears. “I know so many people think this program has changed their lives for the better. You have no idea what you all have meant to me and my family,” he said on the show.

“My point in all of this is to say thanks and tell everybody involved how much I love you from the bottom of a sizable and growing and still-beating heart,” said Limbaugh.

Last October, he told listeners his doctors had informed him of a setback in his prognosis.

“The scans did show some progression of cancer,” he said, adding it was “not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction.”

“It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over,” Limbaugh said at the time. “Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”

Limbaugh had not been on the air since Feb. 2.

Left-leaning media couldn’t wait to attack Limbaugh upon his death. For example, the secondary headline of NBC News’ coverage stated: “The Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree outraged critics with his long history of sexist, homophobic and racist remarks.”

Limbaugh, a personal friend of his Palm Beach neighbor former President Donald Trump, was a champion of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement and a ferocious critic of political leftists in America.

“They remain scared to death of you, and they remain scared to death of Trump. Trump’s 75 million, 80 million votes. And I’m gonna tell you, you’re not going anywhere,” Rush said on a program in January.

“You know what you believe. You know what your vision for the country is. You’re not gonna give up on it. You’re not gonna go packing away. I mean, some of you may not vote the next chance you get, although I would caution against saying that.”

He said Democrats can’t “separate you from MAGA, they can’t separate you from Make America Great Again, which I think remains one of our big campaign strengths going forward.”

“The idea that making this country great is somehow bad, the idea that making America great – either again or period – is something controversial, to me is a big plus in our column,” said Limbaugh.

He said the country is nowhere near reaching the point where a majority think America being great is a problem.

“It remains an objective for millions of people. It remains a goal, because it means so much to people in their real lives,” he said. “Most Americans do not think America is the problem in the world. A number of Americans do. They’ve been brainwashed in public education and in higher education.”

He argued Make America Great Again is a “concept of ideas rooted in the founding of our country, the writing of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence.”

“And it remains the bulwark. It remains the definition of America – both terms of morality and virtue and decency in politics – that people want to strive for.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

