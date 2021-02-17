https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/17/ratio-alert-ex-rep-katie-hills-question-about-worst-person-rush-limbaugh-and-medal-of-freedom-backfired-so-badly-she-reeled-it-back-in/

The tributes to broadcasting legend Rush Limbaugh have been massive ever since his wife Kathryn announced his passing on Wednesday. However, because social media can be an incredibly ironic place, many in the “healing and unity” crowd have also expressed their disdain for the talk radio icon in the wake of his death. Former member of Congress Katie Hill’s comments are far from the worst of the bunch, but they did spark some replies that caused her to eventually walk this back:

So is Rush Limbaugh going to go down in history as the worst person to ever receive the presidential medal of freedom or is there someone else? — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 17, 2021

Really?

Sit this one out https://t.co/qBDp1nqDU2 — steve hamrick (@hamricksteve) February 18, 2021

Might want to brush up on your history. https://t.co/LVMAeD4FiB — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 18, 2021

Yeah, just a little.

Shall we discuss the people Obama gave it to? I am open to that conversation if you care to take your chances https://t.co/h2Abl9lY0t — Gregory Rogers (@GregoryRogers7) February 18, 2021

And she was open to that conversation. But we’ll get to that in a minute. First some thoughts about another Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient:

Well there was this guy who drove off a bridge and killed a woman, and he got the award. https://t.co/kg7eqfMPFv — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 17, 2021

Ted Kennedy drove off a bridge and let a woman drown. https://t.co/Q3KKomwIc9 — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) February 18, 2021

Ted Kennedy left a woman to drown in a lake and Obama gave him the presidential medal of freedom https://t.co/qSSFWMSXD0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 17, 2021

No I think the Obama/Ted Kennedy one was worse https://t.co/EMH95ul7q2 — Evan (@EvanCooney) February 17, 2021

Exceptions may apply.

I mean . . . Bill Cosby? Even from your twisted view? Maybe not, huh… https://t.co/ZAzBCFG3mo — CODΞ ΓΞV (@cod3rev) February 18, 2021

Biden literally got one too. So no, someone worse already got one. — SamTheWriter (@samuelwconnelly) February 17, 2021

Turns out “sit this one out” wasn’t bad advice after all.

Does throupling count?

Asking for a friend. https://t.co/xeL9tclvsP — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) February 18, 2021

Katie Hill…now why does her name sound so familiar…oh, right, she’s the one who was caught in that sordid threesome! It’d prob be easier to remember if her handle were KatieHill3CA. And if she didn’t attempt to occupy ANY moral high-ground. Since she can’t. 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/6KVgKDD2Va — Julia (@Jules31415) February 18, 2021

Eventually Hill tapped out:

Ok never mind there are too many terrible recipients. But he’s way up there. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 17, 2021

Yeah, this would probably be a good time to back off the original tweet.

Didn’t you get booted out of Congress? — The CEO (@CEOinSoCal) February 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

