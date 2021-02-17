https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/17/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-explains-the-texas-power-outage/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter last night to explain what went wrong in Texas, saying “The infrastructure failures in Texas are quite literally what happens when you *don’t* pursue a Green New Deal”:

And that we need “sweeping next-gen public infrastructure investments”:

There’s no way to sugarcoat that Texas’ infrastructure failed, but “facts and analysis are the answer, not rhetoric”:

The big issue in Texas right now is that the fossil fuel plants are down:

And Gov. Greg Abbott is pissed:

Basically, everything went wrong in Texas at the same time:

Gov. Abbott has ordered an investigation:

But AOC would have you believe that this never would’ve happened with wind turbines and solar panels, which just isn’t true:

Never let a crisis go to waste, right?

Yes, Texas, California, and other places need infrastructure improvements. But spending money to make these improvements to fight climate change is not the route to take:

And here’s Chuck DeVore from the Texas Public Policy Foundation explaining how it was Texas’ subsidies for AOC’s beloved green energy made things worse:

