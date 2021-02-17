https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gohmert-texas-oil-natural/2021/02/17/id/1010457

Demands to create alternative energy sources contributed to millions of Texans going powerless during this week’s severe winter storms, according to Rep. Louie Gohmert on Newsmax TV.

While fellow Texan and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D, said the state’s power crisis affected a failed state due to Republican leadership, Gohmert agreed it’s a failed state but for different reasons.

“It is a bit attributable to a failed state because I guess a decade ago, we had all the energy we needed,” Gohmert told guest host Tom Basile on The Chris Salcedo Show on Wednesday.

“But as the federal government continued to mandate, and as they saw more and more mandates would be coming from the Biden administration, they have been pushing this thing called solar energy, and wind energy. Well, those are intermittent sources. They can never be 100 hundred percent of the time sources.”

Millions of Texans lost heat and electricity during a historic cold front this week, More than 1 million of the outages reportedly occurred in the Houston area alone.

“The failure was not at natural gas plants. There were no natural gas plants that went down, they are marvelous, clean energy,” Gohmert said. “But what the problem was, they had shut in wells all over Texas that they tried to open up but it was too late.

“As we have tried in Texas to move toward that effort of more solar, more wind, we have done that but at the cost of being able to provide all of the energy we need.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

