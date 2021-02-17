https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/17/report-lindsey-graham-will-act-as-peacemaker-between-trump-and-mcconnell/

With former President Trump now in open war with Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Grahm will reportedly act as a “peacemaker” between the two in an effort not to harm the GOP going into the 2022 election:

NEW: Re: battle between McConnell + Trump. A source close to Senator @LindseyGrahamSC tells me Graham is working to act as a PEACEMAKER between McConnell and Trump. Graham is set to meet with Trump later this week. — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) February 17, 2021

Graham also spoke with Sean Hannity last night, calling McConnell “indispensable”:

Sen. Lindsey Graham called Mitch McConnell “indispensable” on Fox News, after former President Trump unleashed a scathing statement attacking the GOP leader in highly personal terms and calling for Republicans to abandon him. https://t.co/8hTfk1iG59 — Axios (@axios) February 17, 2021

And he reiterated that “Mitch McConnell working with Donald Trump did a hell of a job” (except for the part where the GOP lost the Senate majority, of course):

Lindsey Graham: “Mitch McConnell working with Donald Trump did a hell of a job. They are now at each other’s throat. I am more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been. I don’t want to eat our own.” https://t.co/8hTfk1iG59 — Axios (@axios) February 17, 2021

Graham would like McConnell to copy how Kevin McCarthy interacts with the former president:

Lindsey Graham tells Hannity: “Kevin McCarthy is the leader of the House Republicans. He has taken a different approach to President Trump. I would advise Sen. McConnell to do that.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 17, 2021

“I know Trump can be a handful” but the GOP doesn’t have “a snowball’s chance in Hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump”:

“What I would say to Sen. McConnell, I know Trump can be a handful, but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican party. We don’t have a snowball’s chance in Hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump. If you don’t get that, you’re just not looking,” Graham said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 17, 2021

Now, let’s see if he can actually make peace between the two.

