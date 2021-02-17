https://noqreport.com/2021/02/17/republican-panel-appointed-to-target-integrity-of-elections/

The election-fraud lawsuits on behalf of President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign alleged laws were violated, invalid ballots were counted and safeguards were ignored. Now the national Republican Party is taking up those claims and others to ensure the transparency and integrity of elections to come. The effort will be made through a new Committee on Election Integrity, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

She pointed to the 2020 election cycle, when dozens of states allowed for expansive absentee balloting due to COVID-19 health concerns.

“What we saw this past election – states undoing important safeguards, bypassing the proper legislative processes, and changing election laws in the eleventh hour – was deeply troubling and brought chaos and uncertainty to our sacred democratic processes,” she said.

Fox News reported the new RNC panel will focus on transparency and restoring confidence in American elections. The report said the committee will work with state parties and others on voting policies and practices. “Among them: the panel will push to ensure poll watchers are allowed to properly observe counting processes, ‘meaningful’ voter ID laws are codified, and all Americans have faith in our elections process,” the report said.

McDaniel said election integrity is “one of the most critical issues we face.”

Trump warned long before the November election that the massive expansion of mail-in voting opened the door to fraud. After the election, his allegation that there was enough fraud to change the outcome of the election did not get a full hearing by courts, which dismissed cases based on procedural issues such as standing and timing.

The chairman of the new group will be Florida Republican Party chairman Joe Gruters, with national committeewoman from the District of Columbia Ashley MacLeay serving as co-chair. It eventually will have 24 people from RNC operations in 21 states and Washington. McDaniel recently was elected to a third term as the RNC chair.

