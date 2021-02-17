https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/resident-idiot-us-house-spouts-off-aoc-slams-texas-power-outages-frozen-wind-turbines/

A winter storm caused mass chaos in Texas this week. Power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas early on Monday morning. This means hundreds of thousands of Texans are without electricity for short periods of time. Temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s around Houston. Hundreds of thousands of Texas residents are still without power.

According to reports nearly half of the wind energy is down in West Texas after the turbines froze.

A helicopter running on fossil fuel spraying a chemical made from fossil fuels onto a wind turbine made with fossils fuels during an ice storm is awesome. pic.twitter.com/3HInc2qKb9 — Luke Legate (@lukelegate) February 15, 2021

But that didn’t stop the resident idiot of the US House of Representatives from spouting off.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Texas for the power outages saying the outages, “Are quite literally what happens when you *don’t* pursue a Green New Deal.”

You have to be a certain kind of stupid to spout off something that dumb.

The Daily Wire reported:

On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took a swipe at Texas political leaders, propounding that the suffering Texans are experiencing because of the freezing cold and concomitant power outages could have been addressed by her “Green New Deal.” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “The infrastructure failures in Texas are quite literally what happens when you *don’t* pursue a Green New Deal. Weak on sweeping next-gen public infrastructure investments, little focus on equity so communities are left behind, climate deniers in leadership so they don’t long prep for disaster. We need to help people *now.* Long-term we must realize these are the consequences of inaction.”

Weak on sweeping next-gen public infrastructure investments, little focus on equity so communities are left behind, climate deniers in leadership so they don’t long prep for disaster. We need to help people *now.* Long-term we must realize these are the consequences of inaction. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

