Hate-spewing leftists were out in full force Tuesday after news broke of the death of iconic conservative legend Rush Limbaugh, with “tolerant” progressives seizing the moment to mock him, revel in his death.

The 70-year-old radio host, who paved the way not only for conservatives but came to define talk radio itself with more than 15 million daily listeners on his syndicated program, passed away Tuesday after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

And, predictably, the left exploded in celebration, Within minutes, “Rest In Piss” was trending on Twitter.



Here are just a few of the slews of left-wing radicals who reacted with sheer glee at the news.



Rush Limbaugh called Chelsea Clinton a dog when she was 12, racist as hell, misogynistic; and homophobic. The world is better without him. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 17, 2021

Thoughts & prayers with everyone who was unfairly maligned, targeted & abused by Rush Limbaugh and his venal acolytes over his decades of hateful spewing. — Anil Dash (@anildash) February 17, 2021

I wish I could give a fuck about Rush Limbaugh dying but I gave all my fucks to John Lewis, RBG, and other good people whose lives were cut short so sadly I don’t have a single solitary fuck to give about Rush Limbaugh. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 17, 2021

Power on at least long enough to make food and a pot of coffee AND Rush Limbaugh died? Man when it rains blessings it truly pours — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 17, 2021

Right-wingers are reacting to the news of Rush Limbaugh’s death as if Mister Rogers died and that tells you exactly how delusional their bubble is. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 17, 2021

I know it’s tempting to lash out, but try to treat Rush Limbaugh with the same dignity, respect, and humanity as he showed to rape victims, Michael J. Fox, Sandra Fluke, Iraq War veterans, refugees, and the victims of mosque shootings. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 17, 2021

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has passed away at age 70. He will be remembered as the racist, misogynistic, homophobe he unapologetically lived as. pic.twitter.com/YgCdU5aj8N — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 17, 2021

rush limbaugh putting a smile on my face for the first time ever today — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh once began an attack on something I wrote by saying he did not know who I was. With some luck, future generations will be able to say the same about him. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh is dead. He was the most successful marketeer of hateful propaganda in US history. Truly evil to the core. A manipulator with no conscience. He won’t be able to pump his hate and division anymore. — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was a lying scumbag who got rich by being a racist, sexist piece of shit. The world is worse off simply because he existed and we’re better off with him gone — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021

rush limbaugh just died damn…i know he looking up at me rn 🙏 — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) February 17, 2021

rush limbaugh rest in shit pic.twitter.com/HMYtDRFlkV — talia JANE (@itsa_talia) February 17, 2021

RIP Rush Limbaugh you taught me it was okay to singlehandedly poison an entire generation of boomers with rage inducing right wing misinformation while being an cretinous slimeball devoid of any human empathy or redeeming qualities — Italian-American Advocate (@TheEpicDept) February 17, 2021

