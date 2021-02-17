https://www.mrctv.org/blog/rest-sht-left-wing-twitter-erupts-glee-over-rush-limbaughs-death

Hate-spewing leftists were out in full force Tuesday after news broke of the death of iconic conservative legend Rush Limbaugh, with “tolerant” progressives seizing the moment to mock him, revel in his death.

The 70-year-old radio host, who paved the way not only for conservatives but came to define talk radio itself with more than 15 million daily listeners on his syndicated program, passed away Tuesday after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

And, predictably, the left exploded in celebration, Within minutes, “Rest In Piss” was trending on Twitter.
 

 

Here are just a few of the slews of left-wing radicals who reacted with sheer glee at the news.
 

