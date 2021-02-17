https://www.theblaze.com/news/retired-general-tapped-by-pelosi-to-review-capitol-siege-flagged-over-attacks-on-republicans

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré has been leading a review of security measures at the U.S. Capitol at the direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) following the Jan. 6 attack on the building by a mob of Trump supporters.

But recent inflammatory comments made by the 74-year-old retired Army general against Republicans are raising questions about whether he was the right pick for the job.

What are the details?

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson alerted his viewers Wednesday night to a tweet Honoré made on Jan. 11, days after the siege, when he said of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), “This little peace of s**t with his @Yale law degree should be run out of DC and Disbarred ASAP,” tagging Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), whom he dubbed “aaa hats,” and adding, “these @Yale and @Harvard law grads is high order white privilege.”

Hawley and Cruz led high-profile efforts on Jan. 6 to reject some Electoral College votes cast in favor of President Joe Biden, the same day Trump hosted a rally in Washington, D.C., in protest of the election results before the mob of activists stormed the Capitol.

Carlson also pointed out unfounded speculations Honoré made in the media in the days following the attack, such as his assumption that those in charge of security at the Capitol — including a high percentage of Capitol Police officers could have been “complicit” in the attack and whom he dubbed “Trumpers.”

Anything else?

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) also slammed the Honoré appointment Wednesday night, tweeting, “General Honoré is an extreme partisan and should be the LAST person to head up an investigation of what happened at the Capitol on Jan 6th.”

Johnson pointed to a Fox News article from last July when Honoré told MSNBC that then-acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf needs “to be run out of Washington” due to what he called “bulls***” tactics used by federal agents to contain mobs in Portland, Oregon, amid unrest in the city.

Honoré also tried to get his Twitter followers to “stop buying” what he called the “s*** stocks” of companies that advertise with Sean Hannity, saying the Fox News host “speaks #Russian iNFO OPERATIONS TO SUCK UP TO #45.”

