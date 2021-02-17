https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/rick-perry-wind-power-failure-green-energy-ideologues-will-get-people-killed/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry warned in the wake of a crippling snowstorm in Texas Monday that adhering to green energy ideology will result in people getting killed.

“They don’t care about your lives in those cases,” Perry, who served as former President Donald Trump’s energy secretary for two years, said about liberal politicians, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who support ambitious green energy policies.

“I mean, think about if we were in the AOC world, fast forward 10 years, and everything is solar, everything is wind,” Perry, appearing on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, continued. “And you have this type of event, this type of, I mean, it’s 9 degrees in Round Top, Texas, we’re the same latitude as Houston, 9 degrees. And if you don’t have power, you’re gonna, you’re gonna die. I mean, there are countless lives that could be lost with this type of reckless adhering to a philosophy that, quite frankly, is not scientific.”

