https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/RNC-CommitteeonElectionIntegrity-McDaniel/2021/02/17/id/1010444

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday announced the creation of a Committee on Election Integrity to work towards ensuring “election transparency” in the future, The Hill reports.

The RNC notes that the panel will include 12 men and 12 women from 21 different states and the District of Columbia.

“Election integrity is one of the most critical issues we face as a Party and as a country. What we saw this past election – states undoing important safeguards, bypassing the proper legislative processes, and changing election laws in the eleventh hour – was deeply troubling and brought chaos and uncertainty to our sacred democratic processes,” said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel in a statement.

“As RNC Chair, I will not sit idly by and the Party will respond,” she continued. “The RNC will play a crucial role in restoring confidence in our elections, promoting election integrity, and recommending best practices to ensure that future elections are free, fair, and transparent.”

The Republican State Leadership Committee also announced on Wednesday the creation of a “commission to restore the American people’s confidence in the integrity of their free and fair elections.”

The co-chair of this commission, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, added that “Increasing voter participation in this country will require thoughtful repairs to restore the public’s confidence in our elections, and we need to make the reforms necessary to regain trust in the process. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to anything, every state in the nation should be working to assess and improve their respective election laws.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

