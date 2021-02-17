https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/rush-thought-won-election-win-election-president-donald-trump-speaks-greg-kelly-rush-limbaughs-death-video/

Greg Kelly spoke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday night following the reported death of conservative legend Rush Limbaugh.

President Trump told Greg Kelly, “Rush Limbaugh thought we won the election. We did win the election. It was disgraceful what happened.”

Trump praised his friend Rush Limbaugh who was a devoted supporter. Trump also praised Greg Kelly for his success.

President Trump on Rush, “He would talk for three hours… He could talk. He wouldn’t repeat.”

On Joe Biden’s latest lie that President Trump did not have the vaccine, “He’s either not telling the truth or he’s totally off. We had the vaccine before he came into office. Could he be joking? Because frankly, it was a very dumb statement.”

Trump continued to condemn the stolen election.

