https://breaking911.com/breaking-mass-shooting-reported-at-philadelphia-transit-station/

Screenshot / NBC10 Philadelphia

Numerous people were shot at a transit station in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at least seven people were struck by gunfire around 3 p.m. local time at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) station in the city’s Olney neighborhood.

One suspect is in custody and two guns were recovered. The victims range in age from 17 to 70 — The extent of their injuries are unknown.

“It’s very brazen. We had officers, whether it’s from SEPTA, were out here. We were able to get someone in custody as quickly as we did because we had officers in the area working on another assignment,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “So it’s not for our lack of presence out here, but I think it’s very telling that folks that are willing to engage in these shootings are becoming more and more emboldened, regardless or not if they see us out here.”

BREAKING: Details are very few right now, but Philadelphia Police are confirming a total of SEVEN people were shot within the hour at Broad and Olney. Below is the preliminary release from the public affairs unit of the department. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/FxTFbq29VV — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 17, 2021

BREAKING: Seven people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting outside SEPTA’s Olney Transportation Center. 1 person is in custody, SEPTA police said. Latest details: https://t.co/hUBNwvlqJE pic.twitter.com/B4gGAvHVd0 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) February 17, 2021

