Spain is hoping the concept of vaccination passports or certificates that show proof that one has received the inoculation for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 will allow British citizen to return to Spanish vacation getaways this summer.

“We support the vaccination certificate but not as the only way to recuperate mobility, rather, as one of the means within a portfolio of measures including social distancing, pre-travel tests, mask-wearing,” an unidentified source within the Spanish tourism department told Reuters.

Britain has discussed the proposal for a vaccine passport, even so far as requiring them for admittance for every day activities such as grocery stores. Foreign minister Dominic Raab said over the weekend that the proposal is “something that hasn’t been ruled out.”

Spain reportedly has no intention to require foreign visitors to quarantine and also is hoping for a Europe and Britain to come to a wider agreement on non-essential travel, Reuters said quoting the tourism official.

Many countries require proof of vaccination for air passenger arrivals from other countries.

Passenger travel on U.S. airlines was 60% lower last year than in 2019, overwhelmingly attributed to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

That figure was mirrored worldwide, including Spain, which saw an 80% drop in foreign tourism, with just 19 million visitors, the lowest level since 1969.

