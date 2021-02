http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zBxkKgOnsBo/

Conservative radio legend died Wednesday morning at the age of 70 following a battle with lung cancer, his wife Kathryn Limbaugh announced at the beginning of his radio program.

“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time,” Kathryn said.

Limbaugh had been battling Stage 4 lung cancer since January 2020.

