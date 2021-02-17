https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/terrible-news-radio-legend-rush-limbaugh-dies-70/

Radio legend Rush Limbaugh passed away on Wednesday following a long bout with lung cancer.

Rush Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn made the announcement today on his radio show.

BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn announces on his radio show that he passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer “Rush will forever be the greatest of all time.” pic.twitter.com/FSJTfmX8ZO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh delivered a moving sign-off in late December.

Rush Limbaugh was a friend of this website.

In August of 2019 Rush Limbaugh defended The Gateway Pundit from big tech censorship.

Bo Snerdley, his longtime producer, tweeted this out this morning.

