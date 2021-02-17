http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jjAmJdRylOk/

Locals from Texas City, Texas, came together to help the residents of two senior living apartment complexes whose residents had no electricity for four days. Welfare checks conducted by city officials resulted in one life being saved from possible carbon monoxide poisoning and three others being transported to hospitals.

“It was a great community-wide effort to bring help to these seniors who have been suffering the cold with no electricity,” Texas City Emergency Management Director Tom Munoz told Breitbart Texas. “We conducted welfare checks, provided ‘warming buses,’ and hot meals for some very grateful seniors.”

Munoz said Texas City ISD, Gulf Coast Transportation Authority, the Red Cross, United Way and other community partners teamed up to help the residents of the Mansion on Moses Lake and the Village at Morningstar who had been without electricity for days.

“Morningstar got electricity back this morning,” Munoz said. “Officials are still working on getting power restored to the Mansion.”

The response team carried out welfare checks on more than 100 apartment units. The checks resulted in three people being taken to hospitals, he explained.

“We found that one man had a power generator running on the deck outside his unit,” the city’s emergency management director stated. “We found detectable levels of carbon monoxide inside his apartment.”

Munoz said the team’s efforts possibly saved the man’s life from the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The transportation authority provided “warming buses” where the seniors could warm up after days without electricity. The buses also allowed the seniors to charge their mobile phones and other electronic and medical devices.

“We served up 250 plates of hot meals,” Munoz stated. “The staff at Texas City ISD did great work at preparing these meals.”

“The entire community came together to help these people. It was heartwarming to see,” he concluded.

After nearly four days, the residents of Morningstar regained their electricity. The Mansion residents, like nearly three million other Texans, continue to fight the cold with no electricity.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

