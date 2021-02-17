https://hannity.com/media-room/texas-gov-on-hannity-blackouts-in-tx-show-how-green-new-deal-would-be-deadly-deal-for-usa/
JARRETT: ‘Anti-Trump Former FBI Lovers Strzok and Page Sound like Abbott and Costello in Testimony’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.15.19
Fox News’ Gregg Jarrett weighed-in this week on the recently released transcripts from former DOJ officials accused of anti-Trump bias and abuse during the 2016 election; saying Peter Strzok and Lisa Page sound like comedy duo “Abbott and Costello.”
“Transcripts of closed-door congressional interviews with disgraced former FBI employees and lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok – key players in a plot to unjustly frame President Trump and clear Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing – were finally released this week,” writes Jarrett.
“The testimony by Page and Strozk – who exchanged numerous text messages showing clearly that they wanted Clinton to be elected president and were horrified at the prospect that Trump might defeat her – was kept confidential until this week,” he adds.
“Page and Strozk were a stunning contrast in intellect and candor. The pair are a modern-day version of the comedy team of Abbott and Costello, popular in the 1940s and 1950s. Bud Abbott was the smart straight man. Lou Costello played the dimwitted clown,” Jarrett concludes.
Read his full report here.
TRUTH From TEXAS: Gov Abbott Says ‘Looks Like Defunding Police Didn’t Go Well in Minneapolis’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago
The Minneapolis City Council voted over the weekend to increase funding for local law enforcement agencies by $6.4 million just months after promising to “dismantle the department” in the aftermath of the George Floyd protests.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed-in on the council’s decision on social media following the vote; saying “Looks like defunding police didn’t go well in Minneapolis.”
“Minneapolis on Friday backtracked on its original push to defund the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s police custody death after residents begged the city to hire more officers, citing longer response times and increased violent crime,” reports Fox News.
Who could have seen that coming? 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/TEv7Fx6nU0
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 15, 2021
Looks like defunding police didn’t go well in Minneapolis.
Now they’re spending $6.4M to recruit more police officers.
It won’t go well in Texas either.
That’s why I want legislation preventing cities from defunding police.#BackTheBlue #txlegehttps://t.co/NkOru45fvO
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 14, 2021
“Days before the City Council vote, Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo promised to update the application process for police recruits to include questions about whether they have lived in Minneapolis, have degrees in criminology, social work, psychology or counseling, and whether they volunteer or participate in programs such as the Police Activities League,” adds Fox.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.