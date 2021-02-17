https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/539339-texas-mayor-steps-down-after-telling-residents-to-stop-complaining-of

A mayor in Texas has stepped down from his position after telling residents to stop complaining about the cold after an unexpected winter storm devastated millions in Texas and left them without power.

“No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice!” Colorado City Mayor Tim Boyd said in a now-deleted Facebook post.

Boyd resigned as mayor due to backlash from the post, Colorado City Manager David Hoover told NBC News.

The storm, which has killed 20 people, left Texas with some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in years with pipes freezing and leaving some without water or electricity.

“If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal with out and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family,” Boyd said. “If you were sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your lazy is direct result of your raising.”

Residents of the town wanted public buildings with electricity to be opened so they did not have to stay in their houses without power or heat all day, NBC News reported.

“The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a d— handout!” Boyd wrote.

