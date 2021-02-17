https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/539154-texas-mayor-who-told-residents-city-owed-them-nothing-amid

The mayor of a small Texas town who told residents they were owed “NOTHING” as many went without power or heat during a deadly cold snap has resigned.

“No one owes you [or] your family anything,” Tim Boyd, the mayor of Colorado City, Texas, wrote Tuesday in a since-deleted Facebook post. “I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout!”

“The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING!” he said while urging residents to “step up and come up with a game plan” for acquiring power or heat.

“Only the strong will survive and the weak will [perish],” he added.

The comments were reportedly made in a private community Facebook group for city residents and drew instant backlash.

Some community members had walked through snow to pick up supplies for neighbors or offered water from private wells, The Washington Post reported . The city’s emergency preparedness guide on its official webpage leads to an error message as of Wednesday morning.

In a subsequent post on Tuesday, Boyd said he “won’t deny for one minute” anything he said in the first post and announced he had resigned as mayor. He also claimed his wife had been fired from her job over his comments and his family had received threats.

“I won’t share any of those messages from those names as I feel they know who they are and hope after they see this they will retract the hateful things they have said!” the former mayor wrote.

Tens of thousands have been left in the dark and cold since Sunday evening across Texas after a cold snap that swept across much of the state. State officials and power companies have offered no indication about when power might be restored.

