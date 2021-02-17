https://www.dallasnews.com/news/weather/2021/02/16/ercot-says-they-have-no-idea-when-texas-power-outages-will-end/

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Texas’ power grid operators can’t predict when outages might end, Electric Reliability Council of Texas officials said Tuesday.

As of 6 p.m. more than 3 million Texans, many of them in North Texas, are enduring extended outages as icy conditions have settled in across the region.

ERCOT, the agency that oversees the state’s power grid, is trying to avoid a total blackout by instructing utility companies, including Oncor Electric Delivery, to cut power to customers.

“We needed to step in and make sure that we were not going to end up with Texas in a blackout, which could keep folks without power — not just some people without power but everyone in our region without power — for much, much longer than we believe this event is going to last, as long and as difficult as this event is right now,” ERCOT CEO Bill Magness said.

When reporters pressed for a timeline, he and Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin could not say how much longer the outages would last. An uncontrolled blackout could leave Texans without power for “an indeterminate amount of time,” maybe a month, Magness said.

The officials also described the challenge of keeping power restored throughout peak-demand hours, including the morning and nighttime.

1/44A City of Dallas Mobility and Street Services truck spreads de-icing materials downtown a winter storm brought snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Dallas. Another winter storm could dump 5 more inches of snow on Dallas-Fort Worth. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 2/44Pierre Scott, a 59 year-old guest and volunteer at a warming center run by OurCalling, changed socks on his socially-distanced cot at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Scott like a lot of other folks, found refuge from the overnight sub-zero temperatures. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)(Tom Fox / Staff Photographer) 3/44The outdoor temperature hovered close to zero degrees F on Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, 2021 in an East Dallas backyard, as unprecedented and dangrous freezing cold weather gripped North Texas.(Nancy Visser / The Dallas Morning News) 4/44Frozen waters of White Rock Lake surround a pier after a winter storm brought snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Dallas. Another winter storm could dump 5 more inches of snow on Dallas-Fort Worth. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 5/44A line of cars waits for a charging station at the Tesla Supercharger on North Central Expressway near Walnut Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Dallas. More than 4 million Texans, many of them in North Texas, are fighting extended power outages. Another winter storm could dump 5 more inches of snow on Dallas-Fort Worth. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 6/44Customers shop at Target, that was running on generators, in the Lakepointe Towne Crossing shopping center on Tuesday morning in February 16, 2021, in Lewisville, Tx(Irwin Thompson / Staff Photographer) 7/44Jammie McGee from Dallas walks back to her car after finding out the Motel 6 in North Arlington she reserved a room from doesn’t have power on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. McGee said her Westmoreland Rd apartment lost electricity and water. (Juan Figueroa/ The Dallas Morning News)(Juan Figueroa / Staff photographer) 8/44(From left) Madison Lewis, 10, uses a laptop as Thomas Stuteville and Karen Arnold chat as they seek refuge at the warming center located at Ruthe Jackson Center in Grand Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The family lost power at 12:16pm on Monday. (Juan Figueroa/ The Dallas Morning News)(Juan Figueroa / Staff photographer) 9/44Dekaetron McCalley loads charcoal and a grill they bought at Walmart to their car at Walmart in Arlington on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. McCalley lost power yesterday and plans to use the charcoal and grill to cook food. (Juan Figueroa/ The Dallas Morning News)(Juan Figueroa / Staff photographer) 10/44Carlos Jackson zips up the tent he is living in with two other homeless men at Forest Lane and North Central Expressway in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 11/44Someone built a snowman on Victory Plaza outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Because of the widespread loss of electricity from the snow storm, the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks have canceled games at the darkened arena. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)(Tom Fox / Staff Photographer) 12/44Snow covers US 75 heading into Downtown in Dallas on Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021. (Juan Figueroa/ The Dallas Morning News)(Juan Figueroa / Staff photographer) 13/44Dan Bryant and his wife Anna huddle by the fire with sons Benny, 3, and Sam, 12 weeks, along with their dog Joey, also wearing two doggie sweaters, with power out and temperatures dropping inside their home after a winter storm brought snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Garland. The Bryant’s, who lost power Monday morning, were wearing outdoor winter clothes, down to snow boots, hat, and ski pants, and even their dog Joey had two doggie sweaters. More than 2 million Texans were without power after the winter storm prompted outages. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 14/44(From left) brothers Alfredo Colon and Eduardo Colon chat over a fire in front of their East Dallas home on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The family lost their power during the night at around 2am. “It feels better out here than it does in there,” Alfredo said. (Juan Figueroa/ The Dallas Morning News)(Juan Figueroa / Staff photographer) 15/44Mia Donjuan, 4, wipes off of her pan as she slides down a hill in the Dallas Elmwood neighborhood on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Juan Figueroa/ The Dallas Morning News)(Juan Figueroa / Staff photographer) 16/44Jacinta comes in for a close up at a snow covered Griggs Park in Uptown Dallas on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Juan Figueroa/ The Dallas Morning News)(Juan Figueroa / Staff photographer) 17/44A tiny flower sticks out of the snow as a winter storm brings freezing temperatures to North Texas on Monday, February 15, 2021, in Dallas.(Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News)(Lola Gomez / Staff Photographer) 18/44Andre Cavazos is brought down by Wesley Hart as they play football with other friends from J.J. Pearce High School at Prairie Creek Park after winter storm brought snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Richardson. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 19/44Icicles hang over a Texas license plate on a car after winter storm brought snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Richardson. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 20/44Elm Street is quiet in front of the Cambria Hotel as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas. Sleet and light snow have arrived in North Texas early Sunday ahead of what is expected to be one of the worst winter storms in recent memory.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 21/44An American Airlines jet is de-iced at DFW International Airport before takeoff as winter flurries arrive in Irving on Sunday, February 14, 2021 ahead of major snowstorm.(Lola Gomez / Staff Photographer) 22/44Flight status boards show all flights cancelled at Dallas Love Field as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas. By evening all commercial flights were cancelled and all ticket counters were closed at the airport.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 23/44Idle Southwest Airlines planes sits at gates at Dallas Love Field as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas. By evening all commercial flights were cancelled and all ticket counters were closed at the airport.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 24/44Blowing snow obscures people walking along Bryan Streen near the Pearl/Arts District station as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 25/44Traffic moves through snow on US-75 near the High Five interchange as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas. A winter storm watch has been issued for all of North Texas, including Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties and will be in effect from late Saturday through Monday afternoon.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 26/44A woman walks a dog on Thomas Avenue near Griggs Park as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 27/44Victor Escamilla looks down the tracks as people wait in driving snow at the Pearl/Arts District station as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas. DART suspended all rail operations Sunday night.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 28/44Traffic moves through snow on US-75 near the High Five interchange as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas. A winter storm watch has been issued for all of North Texas, including Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties and will be in effect from late Saturday through Monday afternoon. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 29/44A man walks his dog across Hillcrest near Lovers lane as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in University Park. A winter storm watch has been issued for all of North Texas, including Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties and will be in effect from late Saturday through Monday afternoon.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 30/44John Bain and his son, Everett, 3, sled down a hill on a paddleboard in the snow at Flag Pole Hill Park on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas.(Lynda M. González / Staff Photographer) 31/44With the afternoon temperature hovering around 18 degrees F, with a wind chill of 4, Caroline and Peter Clark, of East Dallas, embrace the snowy Valentines Day weather by cross country skiing together in their Cochran Heights neighborhood, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 in Dallas. As temperatures dropped to near-record lows Sunday, electricity operators warned that demand could overwhelm the state’s power grid and force rotating power outages.(Michael Hamtil / Staff photographer) 32/44People walk past frozen fountains on Hillcrest near Lovers lane as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in University Park. A winter storm watch has been issued for all of North Texas, including Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties and will be in effect from late Saturday through Monday afternoon.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 33/44Mae, 9, and Vaughn, 11, Scrogginthorpe get a push from their dad Micah Scrogginthorpe they sled in the empty street front of the home in Richardson as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. A winter storm watch has been issued for all of North Texas, including Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties and will be in effect from late Saturday through Monday afternoon.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 34/44A car crash on TX-12 Loop Northwest near Shady Brook Ln as winter flurries arrive in Dallas on Sunday, February 14, 2021 ahead of major snowstorm.(Lola Gomez / Staff Photographer) 35/44The water is frozen over at the cattle drive statues at The Plaza in front of the Dallas Convention Center in downtown Dallas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas. The region is currently under a winter storm warning.(Lynda M. González / Staff Photographer) 36/44A person walks through snow past AT&T Discovery District in Downtown Dallas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The region is currently under a winter storm warning.(Lynda M. González / Staff Photographer) 37/44Light traffic on TX-12 Loop Northwest as it continues to snow and temperatures keep dropping in Dallas on Sunday, February 24, 2021.(Lola Gomez / Staff Photographer) 38/44Owen Hulme (right) douses his brother Mitchell Hulme with a sled full of snow while sledding down a steep snow-covered street in North Arlington, Sunday evening, February 14, 2021.(Tom Fox / Staff Photographer) 39/44Wyatt Wheeler wipes out as he sleds down a steep snow-covered street in North Arlington, Sunday, February 14, 2021.(Tom Fox / Staff Photographer) 40/44Miryea Gist (left) and Mikaela Dudley wait in heavy snow to cross Mockingbird Lane near Dallas Love Field as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas. Gist and Dudley were stranded at the airport when their flight home to Phoenix was cancelled, and with the airport closed, and no services open, they made roughly one mile walk to a QuikTrip store just to find food.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 41/44Valentines Day themed windows at the Neiman Marcus flagship store downtown are framed by snowy streets as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 42/44With temperatures already falling into the single digits homeless person sleeps in the doorway of the Majestic Theater as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 43/44A man is illuminated by a streetlight as he walks a dog along Harwood Street as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) 44/44A lone car is covered in snow in a downtown parking lot as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

Throughout the day, ERCOT and Gov. Greg Abbott announced power was being restored to hundreds of thousands of customers, but the gains aren’t always maintained.

“At the same time we’ve been adding supply to the grid from certain generators, we’ve also been losing other generators,” Woodfin said. “So we haven’t been able to add as much back during the course of the day that we would like and what we have added back, we’re hoping to keep online. But if additional generation doesn’t become available as the day goes on, we may actually have to take some of it back offline to maintain that power and supply balance.”

Controlled outages should have been rotated throughout areas for 15 to 45 minutes, but they have been drastically extended for thousands of people, even as others haven’t experienced any outages.

Oncor officials have not answered questions about how they choose which parts of the city they cut power to and which they don’t, except to say they try to avoid critical infrastructure such as hospitals.

Oncor officials said they tried to trade power among neighborhoods but were unsuccessful because of the grid’s weakening stability, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a call Monday with Oncor spokeswoman Kerri Dunn.

“We recognize the hardships and extreme frustration customers without power face during these historical low temperatures and are ready to deliver power as soon as electric generators are able to provide it,” Oncor said Tuesday on Twitter. “As soon as enough generation is available, we will return to a regular cadence of rotating outages with the goal of providing any temporary relief that we can for those who have been without power the longest.”

An Oncor representative would only refer to a news release that did not answer questions about how neighborhoods were chosen for outages.

Gov. Greg Abbott called on legislators, who are now in session, to investigate ERCOT and its handling of the storm.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” he said.

“Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions,” Abbott said. “I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”

ERCOT officials did not provide state legislators with a specific estimate for when outages might end.

“After being pushed by lawmakers, ERCOT would say only that it could be ‘days’ before power is restored for all customers,” State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) posted on Twitter. “In an email to members ERCOT said, ‘Even if there is good progress, returning to normal conditions is going to take additional time.’ ”

State Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston) wrote on Twitter that ERCOT told lawmakers that it knew last week that controlled outages would be needed but that it did not communicate that to the public until Sunday.

“They apologize for not letting the public know that this was what was going to happen,” Wu said.

The only regulation on blackouts is about first responders and critical infrastructure. (Downtown and hospital districts are critical I would guess) They apologize for not letting the public know that this was what was going to happen. They knew this was coming last week. (?) — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 16, 2021

During a call with reporters Tuesday, Magness and Woodfin did not say they knew outages would be needed last week, but they did say they saw the storm coming and were prepared for weather similar in severity to what Texas faced in 2011 and 2018. But they realized Sunday that conditions this week would be much worse than other storms inflicted.

“What we saw this week is a historic unprecedented weather event,” Magness said. “… There will and there should be a significant review of this event.”

A big winter storm in 2011 also knocked power generators offline and prompted rolling blackouts in the state. Lawmakers conducted hearings and demanded changes to prevent similar problems.

Glenn Hegar, a Republican state senator at the time, authored a bill — which became law — that requires the state to track and report how well prepared the state’s electric grid is for extreme weather.

“When I passed this legislation, it was intended to identify the mistakes made in 2011 and ensure that our power grid, including our generation capacity, was prepared for winter weather emergencies,” Hegar, who is now state comptroller, said in a written statement. “While the issues that are plaguing our electric grid system in this disastrous winter storm are complex, I am extremely frustrated that 10 years later our electric grid remains so ill-equipped for these weather events.”

He said the first priority is restoring power to all Texans. After that, he said, “we must address why, after 10 years have passed, are we in a worse position today than in 2011. Why are certain areas going without power for two days or longer, while other areas have successfully navigated through rolling blackouts, or never experience power outages at all? The most pressing question is what can Texas do in the 21st century to ensure that our grid doesn’t experience these issues again?”

The state is also required to review plans that power generators submit on how they’ll withstand extreme heat or cold. But those plans are voluntary, not required. ERCOT reviews about 100 of those plans each year, Woodfin said Tuesday. Usually the reviews are in person, but they weren’t this past year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

