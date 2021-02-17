https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/thank-gateway-pundit-listed-one-fastest-growing-us-websites-check-list/
The Gateway Pundit was listed as the third fastest-growing conservative website of 2020 according to Similar Web traffic ranking and web analysis.
The Gateway Pundit followed OANN and Newsmax in this year’s list of fastest-growing right-of-center websites.
Here is the complete list of fastest-growing conservatives websites from Similar Web:
Here is the list of fastest-growing left-leaning websites from 2020.
Notice the total traffic numbers of The Gateway Pundit versus the left-leaning websites.
Thank you to our dedicated and patriotic readers!
Thank you to our team members.
