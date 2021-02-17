https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/angriest-person-america-today-hillary-clinton-said-didnt-president-trump-greg-kelly-rips-democrats-stolen-election-video/

Greg Kelly spoke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday night following the reported death of conservative legend Rush Limbaugh.

Trump told Greg Kelly, “Rush Limbaugh thought won the election. We did win the election. It was disgraceful what happened.”

President Trump told Greg Kelly he will not be returning to Twitter, saying, “It’s become really boring.”

President Trump then ripped on Hillary before the interview was over. “You know the angriest person in the country today is Hillary Clinton. Because she said, ‘Why didn’t they do that for me?’ Why didn’t they create votes in Michigan? Why didn’t they create votes in some of the states that she lost?”

Via Greg Kelly Tonight:

