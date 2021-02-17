https://politicrossing.com/the-great-con-pt-1-the-social-media-con/

In another life, I leaned left on nearly all issues of the day… Then reality kicked in. Today, I find almost every liberal or leftist viewpoint, from no need for voter ID, to restrictions on the First Amendment, to be harmful to society. The prolonged and now questionable lockdown over COVID-19, their willingness to upend women’s sports, and Biden’s laxity about illegals further exacerbates my feeling that that Left loves the idea of total authority and of imposing its will on all of us, forevermore.

Good By You?

Do you believe as leftists do, for example, that children may choose their gender? Is it okay to teach children that there are more than 50 genders? Do you think that cross-dressers should be reading to children at story hour?

Should mathematics, the sciences, and other core academic disciplines be taught to accommodate ‘politically diverse’ points of view? Is the 1619 the date of our founding? Should entire college curricula be redesigned because most of the great works of literature throughout history have been written by white males?

Should student loan debt be exonerated? Are you fine with colleges holding separate graduation exercises and celebrations for different ethnic minorities? Are you upset when conservative speakers on campus are disrupted from speaking, or are banned altogether from campus? Should colleges set up safe spaces? Curiously, can a university promise students an unbiased education when 97% of college professors’ political donations go to Democrats?

Is late trimester abortion acceptable? After a baby is born, is it the right of the mother and the doctor to choose whether or not that person will continue to live? Should Medicare be provided for all and, if so, how do you pay for it?

Are illegal immigrants to be given free healthcare the moment they cross the border? Indeed, should we have open borders, and let in anybody who wants to come here? Are sanctuary cities a good idea, and do they support the lives and aspirations of actual American citizens?

A More Civil Society?

When newspaper headlines scream about gun violence, is wringing your hands over the issue any solace for families in Chicago or Baltimore ghetto communities who experience gun violence on a daily basis? Do you care about the issue, or do you only get riled up when the mainstream media stokes your emotions?

Is calling others racist acceptable when, in your own heart, you know that you are biased at times? Is a comment made by a movie star or celebrity – or a politician, for that matter – 30 or 40 years ago enough to cancel his or her career? Tell me, please, is virtue signaling an acceptable form of social participation, or should one actually take appropriate, non-violent action to address a wrong?

Are the goals and violent tactics of Antifa acceptable to you? If they’re proud of what they stand for, and forthright in their actions, why do they wear ski masks? Appearing in selected cities in time to cause trouble, and leading the turmoil following the death of George Floyd last summer, how many of them actually hold jobs? How many pay for their transportation and housing costs?

If they do not pay for themselves, who, pray tell, is paying? Most curiously, why do they often go after the most vulnerable people they can find in any gathering? Is it okay when law enforcement stands down in the face of violence committed by those on the left?

When Minds Can’t Meet



To me, the left now embraces mass insanity and it’s getting more absurd by the week. The lockdown of the last 11 months has given us all a taste of what socialism is like. What’s more, they don’t understand the magnitude and ramifications of many of their political and social views. As the summer riots and continuing mayhem in Portland and Seattle have shown, the left’s agenda will destroy our civilization within a few years.

Ronald Reagan said it best, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men [and women] were free.”

It would be wonderful to be able to reach consensus in some way with those on the Left, however my sensibilities cry out and say that would be cultural and national suicide.

