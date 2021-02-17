https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/politico-confirms-cnn-and-nbc-each-paid-arrested-antifa-agitator-john-sullivan-35000-for-capitol-footage/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘I thank Allah that I wasn’t there’…
February 5, 2021
Where do we go from here?
January 27, 2021
Breaking — FBI arrests left-wing Anarchist leader John Sullivan for inciting riot in Capitol siege…
January 14, 2021
Kristi Noem schools the press…
January 30, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy