Almost everybody’s aware that so much of the media’s coronavirus coverage last year and into this year was guided by the new “Orange Man Bad” approach to journalism. Reality, facts and science was often put on a back burner in favor of fear-mongering and taking any angle that would put Trump, his administration or other Republicans in the worst light possible.

A thread on Twitter today has summed it all up nicely.

Tweeter @AGHamilton29 — formerly known as @AG_Conservative — has torched all the media malpractice we’ve witnessed the past year as it pertains to coverage of governors Cuomo and DeSantis:

The press couldn’t have made it more obvious either.

Nope.

