Almost everybody’s aware that so much of the media’s coronavirus coverage last year and into this year was guided by the new “Orange Man Bad” approach to journalism. Reality, facts and science was often put on a back burner in favor of fear-mongering and taking any angle that would put Trump, his administration or other Republicans in the worst light possible.

A thread on Twitter today has summed it all up nicely.

This thread … with a white hot fury https://t.co/qUtmJaQX3q — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 17, 2021

Tweeter @AGHamilton29 — formerly known as @AG_Conservative — has torched all the media malpractice we’ve witnessed the past year as it pertains to coverage of governors Cuomo and DeSantis:

I’ve still seen very few admissions that press overwhelmingly got Covid-19 coverage wrong. They rewarded optics over getting it right. They made a hero out of a Governor that consistently got it wrong, and a villain out of one that got the big stuff right. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 17, 2021

It wasn’t just one issue. That was my frustration with both the Cuomo and DeSantis coverage. Cuomo has had at least 10 different scandals that have gone undercovered. DeSantis took arrows for fighting for and being right re nursing homes, beaches, & schools reopening. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 17, 2021

Officials in FL wanted to send patients back, DeSantis said no & instead ordered staff testing. When he opened beaches, giving people a safe outlet, he was accused of trying to kill people. He had to go to court against the union to get schools open, but he made it a priority. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Cuomo delayed lockdown, ordered patients to be sent to nursing homes while banning them from testing, wrong on ventilators, took a victory tour w people dying, imposed arbitrary restrictions, tried to blame Jews & targeted religious groups, manipulated data etc etc. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 17, 2021

It would have been outrageous for the press to even suggest their responses were comparable, much less that DeSantis failed and Cuomo succeeded. But that’s the narrative they ran with for a year. And everyone knows why. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 17, 2021

The press couldn’t have made it more obvious either.

They’ll never admit it. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 17, 2021

Nope.

I’m slowly coming to terms with the reality that it’s not going to change either. Facts don’t matter. Optics do, and the people who control the optics will never admit they were wrong. — Sagacious Guy (@RealSagacity) February 17, 2021

Unfortunately, I don’t see the truth of this thread changing any time soon. https://t.co/WJFupueNPu — Mike Tatem (@MikeTatem) February 17, 2021

And again, our vaunted US media is at the root of our issues. Preferring narrative over facts in order to prop up democrats. https://t.co/XpzhYc4Mom — Patriot Keith Roberts 🇺🇸 (@Roberts175) February 17, 2021

EVERYTHING the media has told you is a lie. Complete Bizarro World level Journalisming. https://t.co/14WMaGKHYG — 🇺🇸Edge🇺🇸 (@callmeedge) February 17, 2021

