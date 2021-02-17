https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/02/17/thursday-at-330pm-eastern-five-oclock-somewhere-with-kruiser-preston-vodkapundit-n1425889

Same show, new name: “Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Our VIP members picked the name during last week’s show, providing incontrovertible proof that Stephen Kruiser, Bryan Preston, and Your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit really do listen.

As always, we’ll get together to talk the big stories, little stories, pop culture — and best of all, take your questions in our now-infamous Ask Us Anything format.

The show was originally scheduled for an hour, but we made them give you two… and typically as we close in on the third hour our producer is begging us to stop.

Talk about value for your VIP Gold membership dollar.

Hope to see you on Thursday — can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

