On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said Democrats “cry about taking care of the most vulnerable,” but the party’s leadership “made a decision to support teachers’ unions” over the needs of low-income children on school re-openings.

Scott said, “Democrats literally refused to stand up for the parents of these low-income kids, who have a choice to make. Those parents have to either go to work or stay home. They can’t do both. And when we’re talking about an economic crisis, with the bottom dropping out, to force single parents to decide between educating their kids or keeping the lights on for their kids. There’s a no-win there. And our Democrats, who cry about taking care of the most vulnerable, said to those very people, and their children, I’m going to go with the teachers’ unions and let them make the decision, not just for the parents, but for the parents and the kids.”

He added, “Well, it’s virtue-signaling. … They literally feign authenticity on the issue of fighting for the poor, and I’m not suggesting that they all do, but the leadership obviously has made a decision to support teachers’ unions and not kids.”

