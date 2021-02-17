https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trainwreck-kamala-harris-stammers-incoherently-confronted-biden-admins-failure-reopen-schools-video/

This was hard to watch.

Kamala Harris is the most unwanted and unpopular VP in modern history.

Harris fell apart Wednesday when confronted about the Biden Administration’s failure to reopen schools during an interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s “TODAY.”

The CDC Director has already stated that there is data to suggest schools can reopen safely.

But the Biden Administration is not listening to the CDC and is not ‘following the science’ because they are bowing down to toxic teachers unions.

The Biden Admin got major backlash after admitting their goal is to have “more than 50%” of K-8 schools open “one day a week” by April 30.

Kamala Harris had no answer for this and stammered incoherently.

This incompetent woman is taking head of state calls for dementia Joe.

We have no real leadership right now.

WATCH:

.@VP Harris stammers incoherently when confronted w/ the Biden Admin’s shifting standards on school openings pic.twitter.com/RhG5qqMuOe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2021

Here’s the full exchange:

Watch Harris’ entire trainwreck-of-an-exchange on schools. She basically admits they have no plan whatsoever, aside from overruling the CDC on teacher vaccines. Her new goal: “open as many as possible” Props to @SavannahGuthrie for not letting her boilerplate her way out. pic.twitter.com/0ecW0NunGe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2021

