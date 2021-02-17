https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-biden-either-lying-or-mentally-gone-on-vaccine-gaffe_3701503.html

Former President Donald Trump has lambasted his successor, President Joe Biden, as being either dishonest or “mentally gone” after Biden falsely claimed that the United States did not have a CCP virus vaccine when he assumed office.

“He was either not telling the truth or he was mentally gone, one or the other,” Trump told Newsmax TV on Wednesday.

“He’s getting lit up on that one,” he said, referring to the social media backlash over Biden’s statement. “Could he be joking? Because, frankly, that was a very dumb statement.”

During a CNN town hall on Feb. 16, Biden told the host, “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator—how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?” Earlier during the same event, Biden spoke of 50 million vaccine doses being available when he came into office.

Biden received a full course of a two-dose vaccine before he took office on Jan. 20. The United States had administered 1 million doses by Dec. 24 last year.

In a wide-ranging interview, Trump shared his first assessment of the new administration, criticizing Biden over his approach to communist China and illegal immigration.

“The whole thing is so ridiculous. We had China exactly where we wanted them,” Trump said.

Trump gave several interviews on Feb. 17 in the wake of the death of his friend and conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh. During the Newsmax interview, he spoke at length about the 2020 election, calling it “rigged” and “stolen.”

“Really bad and dishonest things happened,” Trump said, pointing out that he received 75 million votes—more than any incumbent president in history.

“When they say ‘stop the steal,’ they’re not just kidding. It’s a disgrace. It’s like a third-world country with the election. So we have to get that straightened out and I think get to the bottom of what happened … both going forward but we also have to go back,” Trump said.

Trump also weighed in on his ban from social media, saying that Parler, a social media platform, wanted to bring him on. He noted that his Twitter audience alone was larger than the total audience of Parler, making it “mechanically” impossible to come onto the platform.

Trump confirmed that he missed being president but would not say if he would run in 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

