https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-twitter-parler-social-media

Former President Donald Trump said in a call-in interview that he is considering joining another social media platform and that he wouldn’t want to go back to Twitter even if the company lifted its lifetime ban.

The former president called in Wednesday to “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newsmax TV, and talked about the possibility of joining another social media site after his permanent ban on Twitter.

“They wanted me very much on Parler. You know they had a phony report that the man who was there didn’t, I mean just the opposite. They really wanted me at Parler,” Trump said about the competitor to Twitter.

“You know I had 89 million but that was because they held it back, and on top of that I had 36 million or 39 million on @POTUS, and we had other sites where we had millions and millions of people. So we have, I guess about as big as it gets and likewise on Facebook, and they all want that. And part of the problem is, mechanically they can’t handle it, because it’s too many people, it’s bigger than they are by many times,” he continued.

“And I tell you it’s not the same, if you look what’s going on with Twitter. I understand it’s become very boring and millions of people are leaving. They’re leaving it, because it’s not the same, and I can understand that. So we’ll see what happens. We’re negotiating with a number of people, and there’s also the other option of building your own site. I mean you can literally build your own site,” Trump added.

“But we were being really harassed on Twitter, they were putting up all sorts of flags, I guess they call them. They were flagging almost everything you said, everything I was saying was being flagged, it’s disgraceful. And yet you have other foreign countries saying the worst things possible, and they don’t even talk about it,” he said.

“But it’s become very boring, we don’t want to go back to Twitter,” Trump concluded.

The former president had been banned from the social media site after posting videos and tweets that claimed the presidential election had been stolen from him. Trump began the interview by eulogizing talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who passed away earlier Wednesday.

Here’s the full interview with Trump:







Donald Trump speaks out about ‘soft’ Mitch, a 2024 run, Twitter ban, Cuomo, Hillary and more



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

