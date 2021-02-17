https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-says-too-early-to-say-whether-hes-running-in-2024_3701279.html

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday would not confirm whether he would run for president again in 2024, saying that it was “too early” to make such a decision on his political future.

“It’s too early to say but I see a lot of great polls out there, that’s for sure,” Trump told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly who put forward the question during his show.

“We have tremendous support. I won’t say yet but we have tremendous support and I’m looking at poll numbers that are through the roof.

“I’m the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up,” he added.

‘You Wouldn’t Want to Follow Rush’

The former president has been keeping a low profile since leaving office a month ago. But he broke his media silence on Wednesday to honor his friend, radio host Rush Limbaugh, who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer. Trump made an appearance on several television talk shows.

“We lost a great one today,” Trump said of Limbaugh. “Rush was just a unique character, and a great friend to all of us. So, we lost a really great gentleman today.”

Trump also dismissed suggestions from Kelly about replacing Limbaugh on the radio, saying that his friend would be “a hard one to replace.”

“You wouldn’t want to follow Rush. It’s the old story, you get somebody like that, you don’t want to follow them, because some things just can’t be done. He was unique,” Trump said.

The former president also reflected on his time being the nation’s leader, saying that he did miss being president.

“Well, I do. And we’re all set to make a deal with Iran. It would have been a great deal. I see the deal they’re talking about, it’s a disaster. We’re pulling out of the Middle East, almost entirely, which we’ve almost done, anyway. And we’re bringing a lot of soldiers home, a lot of our great soldiers are coming home. We’ve spent a fortune protecting other countries,” he said.

“Everything was happening … great, and then we had a disgusting, frankly a very dishonest election.”

Social Media

When asked about returning to social media, Trump told Kelly that he had no plans to return to Twitter. The social media platform had permanently suspended Trump’s account amid a campaign to increase its policing of harmful voices on its platform. The company justified its censorship by claiming that the president had violated its “Glorification of Violence Policy” after he posted a message urging protesters to remain peaceful and leave the Capitol. The Trump campaign’s Twitter account was also removed by the platform.

Twitter’s enforcement actions have been criticized for allegedly targeting more conservative personalities and voices. The banning of Trump sparked an exodus of users from the platform.

“I’ll tell you, it’s not the same. If you look at what’s going on with Twitter, I understand that it’s become very boring and millions of people are leaving,” Trump said.

Trump said that he has not yet returned to social media because he “wanted to be somewhat quiet,” adding that he was negotiating with a number of people about his social media plans.

