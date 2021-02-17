https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-to-appear-on-hannity-in-following-rush-limbaughs-death_3700936.html

Former President Donald Trump will appear on Fox News’ “Sean Hannity” on Wednesday night after Rush Limbaugh’s death.

The former president will also likely speak about his plans and statement against GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week.

Fox, in a news release on Wednesday, announced that Trump will appear on the 9 p.m. showing of “Hannity” to “discuss the life and legacy of radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh.”

The show “will be dedicated to memorializing Limbaugh,” including appearances by Mark Levin, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), and Fox contributor and Parler investor Dan Bongino.

Trump made his first media appearance in weeks on Wednesday, reflecting on the life of Limbaugh after it was announced that he died at 70.

“There aren’t too many legends around. But he is a legend,” Trump said. “And those people who listen to him every day, it was like a religious experience for a lot of people.”

The former president, in the interview, also touched on how Republican leaders didn’t support him towards the end of his presidency.

On Feb. 16, Trump released a statement via his Save America PAC in which he called on Republican senators to abandon McConnell and threatened primary challenges to Republican incumbents.

“Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First,” Trump wrote in the statement.

It came after McConnell acquitted Trump in the impeachment trial over the past weekend but excoriated the former commander-in-chief while suggesting that he could face civil or criminal prosecution.

