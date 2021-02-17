https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-ccp-virus-death-toll-tops-500000_3700684.html

Worldometer reported that the U.S. death toll from the CCP (China Communist Party) virus reached 500,000 Wednesday, with a total of 28.38 million cases.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had a total death count of 486,466 as of 4:30 p.m. The CDC is expected to report a 500,000 death toll in the next few days.

Worldometer said their number is updated constantly because they monitor daily reports released by local authorities, while “national aggregates often lag behind.”

The European Union reported last week that more than 500,000 people had died there from the CCP virus.

The death toll in Latin America surpassed half a million on Dec. 29, according to Reuters.

The CCP virus has killed over 2.4 million people worldwide so far, data shows.

The United States reached 400,000 deaths on Jan. 19, less than a year after the first death was reported.

The first known deaths from the CCP virus in the United States were in early February 2020, both in Santa Clara County, California.

It took four months to reach the first 100,000 deaths, but just 30 days to go from 400,000 to 500,000.

The CDC data shows 55.2 million vaccines have been administered so far.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said that COVID-19 vaccines would be available for every American by the end of July.

“By the end of July, we’ll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American,” Biden said at the CNN town hall event in Wisconsin.

Biden pointed out that with the vaccines, there’s a “high probability” that the transmission of COVID-19 will “diminish considerably because of what they call herd immunity.”

“If that works that way, as my mother would say, with the grace of God and the goodwill of the neighbors, that by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today,” Biden added.

However, scientists suspect a strain first detected in South Africa may diminish the protective effect of some of the coronavirus vaccines. That variant has also been identified in the United States in a limited number of cases.

Zachary Stieber and Associated Press contributed to this report.

